Former NHL players come together in support of Easter Seals

Mike Krushelnyski, a former NHL center who spent time with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Boston Bruins, Edmonton Oilers and more, shares a smile with a teammate at the Eric Lindros Classic for Easter Seals. Money raised through the charity hockey tournament goes towards the Easter Seals, an organization which helps children with physical disabilities. Other notable names to attend were Lindros, Nick Kypreos, Marty Turco, and Steve “Dangle” Glynn. (Photo by Chris Jones)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

