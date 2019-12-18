Oshawa Power spreads holiday cheer

The team at Oshawa Power is in charge of keeping the lights on in the city, but they also spread some holiday joy recently.

Oshawa Power employees worked with Simcoe Hall Settlement House to provide gifts to children in the community.

Simcoe Hall officials provided the name, age and gift wish list of more than 40 local children, and employees then chose a recipient and purchased a gift for them.

According to an Oshawa Power press release, the spirit of giving was “infectious.”

“The employees talked to each other about what they had picked out for their child. Many employees took the opportunity to shop as a family, allowing their own children to pick out the gift and wrap it another child,” the release states.

“The employees at Oshawa Power are committed to helping in this community where we live and work,” said Oshawa Power president and CEO Ivano Labricciosa. “Not only do the staff make donations, they willingly help in the community volunteering their time and making a difference. It’s a great feeling to be part of the organization and this community.”

The gifts were recently delivered to Simcoe Hall Settlement Hell in time to be distributed for Christmas.

