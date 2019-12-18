Domestic call leads to wild night for Durham police officers

A late night call ended up with two officers being injured and two men arrested.

On Sunday, Dec. 15 at approximately 9:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Park Road South in Oshawa regarding a man wanted on an arrest warrant.

According to police, upon arrival officers could hear the man and a woman yelling loudly at each other in the residence.

Officers were given entry to the apartment, and found the woman with facial injures.

Both parties were allegedly uncooperative, and the woman was removed for her safety.

The 24-year-old man became physical with the officers and was subdued with a taser. The woman refused to go to hospital for her injuries.

While the first man was being treated by paramedics outside of the apartment, police say another man arrived on scene and began videotaping the incident.

He was allegedly swearing at officers and paramedics, and was told he was causing a disturbance.

He continued to record, and an officer attempting to arrest him slipped on the ice and spraining his ankle. The officer was later taken to hospital and fixed with an air cast.

The videographer was arrested for causing a disturbance and released on a promise to appear.

While the 24-year-old man was in a cellblock, he began to bang his head against the walls and door.

Police attempted to get him into a cruiser to be taken for treatment and a mental assessment. In the process, another officer injured his hand. He was treated at hospital and released with minor injuries.

The 24-year-old Oshawa man was charged with assault with a weapon, spousal assault and mischief.

