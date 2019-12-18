Filling shoeboxes to help those in need

Shoeboxes are often used to hold things other than shoes, and a local resident is looking to fill them with items of need for those in need this holiday season.

Oshawa’s Catherine Hawthorn is collecting items to help out less fortunate community members with the Oshawa Homeless Christmas Shoebox Appeal.

Items to be donated include gloves, hats, scarves, mittens, snacks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, combs, socks and playing cards.

Shoeboxes can be dropped off to Hawthorn at 299 Arthur St. in Oshawa or at Framing Dames at 362 Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.

Boxes will be distributed Dec. 21 to 24 by Durham Dignity for the Homeless.

For more information, contact Hawthorn at clhawthorn97@gmail.com

