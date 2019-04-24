Oshawa Minor Hockey looking for younger players

Oshawa Minor Hockey’s comprehensive Minor Novice program (formerly Tyke) has openings for next season for those born in 2012.

This program, which has been roundly praised for its development focus on skating and puck skills, will hold evaluations May 4 and May 5 in order to best place the children at the right level to enhance their hockey experiences.

This program follows the Ontario Hockey Federation implementation guidelines with a practice to game ratio of four to one.

The on-ice instruction is led by Steve Millar, an Oshawa Minor mentor and coach with a quarter century of experience in teaching the game. The overall program is under the guidance of technical director Richard Bercuson.

Because registration is on a first come-first served basis, parents are urged to visit https://oshawahockey.com/Forms/7431/Development_Program_Registration_-_Minor_Novice/ soon to guarantee their spot.

