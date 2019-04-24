Oshawa man charged in Clarington carjacking

An Oshawa man is facing multiple charges after threatening a driver at gunpoint and then stealing his vehicle.

On, April 16, at approximately 3:20 p.m., officers were called regarding a car-jacking incident in the area of Maple Grove Road and Nash Road in Clarington.

Investigation revealed that an Oshawa man had earlier contacted a male acquaintance and asked for a ride. The victim picked up the suspect in Oshawa and was directed to a dead end on Maple Grove Road, north of Nash Road in Clarington. While at the dead end road, police allege the Oshawa man threatened the driver at gunpoint and stole his vehicle.

A second call came in regarding a suspicious vehicle in the area of Waverly Road. Officers attended, but the vehicle had left the area.

Further investigation led officers to a residence on Lansdowne Drive in Oshawa, where the stolen vehicle was located. A warrant was received and the Tactical Support Unit entered the house and arrested the male suspect without incident. Officers located a black pellet gun, a crossbow and a loaded flare gun in the residence.

The 39-year-old man has been charged with several firearm-related charges, theft of motor vehicle; eight counts of driving disqualified; and possession of property obtained by crime.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact D/Cst. Hilliard of the East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1657.

