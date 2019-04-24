Man charged with stabbing after standoff

A 44-year-old Oshawa resident was arrested after a standoff with police following a stabbing in Oshawa.

On Monday, April 22 at approximately 12:20 a.m., members of Central East Division responded to a stabbing near Elgin Street East and Simcoe Street North in Oshawa.

The victim was stabbed after an altercation with the suspect. The suspect then fled into his residence on Simcoe Street, where he allegedly barricaded himself inside.

Police attempted to negotiate his surrender but he failed to come out of the residence. Hours later, the suspect fled out of a window and the home was on fire. Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire.

The suspect was taken into custody. Other residents were already evacuated and there were no other injuries as a result of the fire.

The stabbing victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old Oshawa male was charged with arson; assault with a weapon, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace; uttering threats and fail to comply with recognizance.

He was held for a bail hearing.

