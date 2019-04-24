Mansfield’s Cabaret to have more shows in May

Mansfield’s Cabaret closes Evil Dead: The Musical on April 27, when it will become Oshawa’s longest-running musical to ever play the city.

The venue is located at 50 Bond Street East in downtown Oshawa

Hot off the heels of the 13-week run, the Mansfield’s Cabaret has a May schedule with shows for everyone.

Mansfield’s Cabaret will be welcoming back Liz Morris and her team of artists on Friday, May 10 for opening night of an art show, art market, and exhibit entitled WAVES.

Admission for opening night is $5, and is available online, and at the door.

M.A.D. Youth Durham will be bringing a new kind of event to downtown Oshawa, as there will be work by various visual artists, exclusive and unique products will also be available at the art market.

The evening begins at 7 p.m., and wraps up at 11 p.m. The artwork will remain displayed at the space for the entire month of May.

Jackson D. Begley stars in Elvis Lives Again: A Tribute to the King.

A highly regarded Elvis tribute artist, Mansfield’s Cabaret is thrilled to present Begley as he puts on a concert that will take back viewers to the time of the pompadour.

Begley becomes Elvis on Saturday, May 11 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $29.

The following afternoon, Toronto jazz vocalist Simone Morris, and her guitarist, Mike Freedman will be putting on a Mother’s Day matinee jazz performance.

Simone and Mike take the stage at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12. Tickets are $15 each.

After a holiday break over the Victoria Day Weekend, Mansfield’s Cabaret will be gearing up for an original musical revue: The Music of the Night: The Legacy of Andrew Lloyd Webber.

This production follows the life and times of composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, while a cast of vocalists bring new life to his back catalogue.

There will be performances of hits from Phantom of the Opera, CATS, Sunset Boulevard, Evita, Starlight Express, School of Rock, Jesus Christ Superstar, and many more. Featuring Julia Carrer (Courtice), Amanda Bradley (Oshawa), Mathew Edmondson (Oakville), and hosted by the Cabaret’s own Zac Mansfield (Oshawa), this is an unforgettable night of some of the most beautiful music of the past century.

There will be four performances from May 23 to May 26, at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 3 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25, or $20 for students with valid ID.

Tickets for all shows are available online at mansfieldscabaret.com or by telephone at 905-233-8420.

Regular box office hours are Saturdays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Cabaret. The box office also opens one hour prior to showtime.

