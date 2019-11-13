Ontario Shores recognized for workplace excellence

Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences has been recognized for its excellence in creating a healthy workplace.

The centre has received the Canada Awards of Excellence platinum level recognition from Excellence Canada’s Mental Health At Work Framework, a national program honouring organizations that “demonstrate organizational excellence using best-in-class standards.”

“All of us at Ontario Shores were thrilled to receive this honour,” says Karim Mamdani, president and CEO of Ontario Shores. “Care is at the centre of everything we do, and this recognition demonstrates our commitment to ensure staff have access to the tools, resources, programs and supports they need to support their own unique wellness goals.”

Ontario Shores previously received a gold level recognition from Excellence Canada in 2017.

Excellence Canada representatives visited the facility a few months ago to review the progress made in the past two years.

According to a news release, the assessment team met with management, frontline staff and other department members to learn about how Ontario Shores creates and sustains “a psychologically healthy and safe workplace.”

Ontario Shores officials highlighted the centre’s wellness programs, safe workplace committee, employee learning programs and initiatives, and new psychotherapy services for staff.

“Most notably, they saw the passion and commitment to our core values, and the true sense of community that is experienced at Ontario Shores each and every day. They were impressed with the way we care for our patients and for each other,” Mamdani said.

Ontario Shores received the award at the 35th annual Canada Awards for Excellence, which recognizes achievements by organizations in the private, public and not-for-profit sectors.

