City wants feedback on Lakeview Park, online services

The City of Oshawa is looking for the public’s feedback on the redevelopment of Lakeview Park’s playground and splash pad.

The plan for the park’s playground and splash pad includes accessible and multi-sensory features, and themed elements.

Residents are invited to review the concept plan, proposed elements and site features, and share input.

This can be done in a number of ways:

– online at connectoshawa.ca/lakeviewparkredev

– on paper at Service Oshawa (50 Centre St. S.); and,

– In-person at one of three open houses, where attendees can learn more about the project, chat with the consultant team and city staff, and provide feedback

The open houses will run between 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on the following dates:

– Thursday, Nov. 14 in meeting rooms 4 and 5 at Civic Recreation Complex (99 Thornton Rd. S)

– Tuesday, Nov. 19 in the Leisure Room at Delpark Homes Centre (formerly Legends Centre – 1661 Harmony R. N.)

Feedback will be received until 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 5 and will be considered in the development of conceptual designs for the playground and splash pad.

The detailed design will be presented to the community services committee in early 2020, with construction tentatively scheduled to take place the same year.

The Lakeview Park splash pad redevelopment comes as a recommendation in the 2015 Parks, Recreation, Library and Culture Facility Needs Assessment.

The city is also preparing an information technology services plan that will map out Oshawa’s strategic goals over the next three years.

Residents can also provide feedback on the city’s current online services and this plan at connectoshawa.ca/itstrategy or at Service Oshawa, 50 Centre St. S.

The deadline for public comment is 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

