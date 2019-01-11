O’Neill choir to host fundraising event

Students from O’Neill CVI have been invited to perform at Carnegie Hall in New York City with conductor Eric Whitacre, and are looking for some help in getting there.

The students were given a direct invitation by Whitacre, who has performed around the world, to join in a choir residence program, followed by a performance with him at Carnegie Hall.

On Friday, Jan. 11, students in the O’Neill chamber choir, faculty and parents will be hosting a coffee house where there will be music, dancing, poetry, and much more.

The coffee house will take place at O’Neill CVI, 301 Simcoe Street North, admission is $5, and doors will open at 6:30 p.m. The event itself will begin at 7 p.m.

Beverages and baked goods will be available for purchase, and there will also be a raffle for gift baskets. All proceeds are in support of the choir’s performance at Carnegie Hall.

There has also been a GoFundMe set up for the students to aide in their fundraising. To donate visit https://www.gofundme.com/3u6an7-occ-sings-at-carnegie-hall

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

