Police say man racked up $164,000 in false credit charges

A 32-year-old male from Quebec is facing 70 charges after he racked up more than $164,000 in fraudulent credit card charges.

From September to November 2018, the accused participated in an elaborate credit card fraud scheme. During this time, he attended several Home Depot stores situated throughout Durham Region and in other parts of Ontario. He impersonated Home Depot credit card clients and used their in-store credit cards to make purchases of merchandise and gift cards worth more than $164,000.

The DRPS Major Crime – Fraud Unit entered into an investigation into these incidents. The accused was identified and a Canada wide warrant was issued. He was arrested in Laval, Que. earlier this week.

The accused is charged with fraud over $5,000; and 23 counts each of personation with intent; possess credit card obtained by crime and Possess identity Info with Inference of fraud. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information about this investigation is asked to contact Det. Price of the Major Crime – Fraud Unit at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5353.

Anonymous tips can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or on the website at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

