One beach okay for swimming

One beach in Oshawa is open to the public, while the other has yet to be tested.

Lakeview Beach East has been okayed for swimming by the Durham Health Department, while Lakeview Beach West has yet to be tested due to water levels and debris.

The health department will continue to monitor access to this beach in the coming weeks and begin normal sampling when the area is considered safe.

Throughout the summer, the health department conducts water tests to determine if beaches are safe for swimming.

The health department reminds the public not to swim in beach water for at least 48 hours after heavy rainfall, as bacteria levels can increase due to run-off.

