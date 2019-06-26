Be safe when enjoying fireworks

Keep the following safety tips in mind if discharging your own fireworks

Appoint a responsible person to be in charge. Only adults who are aware of the hazards and essential safety precautions should handle and discharge fireworks

Carefully read and follow the label directions on fireworks packaging.

Always keep a water hose or pail of water close by when discharging fireworks.

Discharge fireworks well away from combustible materials like buildings, trees and dry grass.

Keep onlookers a safe distance away, upwind from the area where fireworks are discharged.

Light only one firework at a time and only when they are located on the ground. Never try to light a firework in your hand or re-light dud fireworks. For dud fireworks, it is best to wait 30 minutes and soak them in a bucket of water. Dispose of them in a metal container.

Keep sparklers away from children. Sparklers burn extremely hot and can ignite clothing, cause blindness and result in severe burns. As the sparkler wire remains hot for some minutes after burnout, it should be immediately soaked in water to avoid serious injury.

If someone is burned, run cool water over the wound for three to five minutes and if necessary, seek medical attention.

