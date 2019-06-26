Lakeview Park the place to be

Lakeview Park will once again be the centre of the city’s celebrations for Canada’s 152nd birthday on July 1.

Events will begin at 2 p.m. with activities and entertainment for all ages, according to a city news release.

Some family-friendly options include jump castles, the Oshawa Central Council of Neighbourhood Association’s Sport Experience, Zoo to You, the Woofjocks Canine All-Stars, face painting, Sandqube Sand Sculptures with interactive workshops, an Invado volleyball tournament and more.

Opening ceremonies will kick off at 4:30 p.m. with Kalista Wilson singing “O Canada.” Other live performers will include The Heat, Wooly, Jess and Tay, Ugly Horse, Punch Douglas, Rory Taillon, The Band Destiny and GT Harris and the Gunslingers.

There will also be displays from community partners, local food vendors, family, beach and activity zones, a carnival, historical village and more. At 10 p.m., a fireworks show presented by Tribute Communities will close the day.

Public parking is not available at Lakeview Park on Canada Day unless the vehicle has an accessible sticker issued by the Ministry of Transportation. Beginning at 1 p.m., a shuttle service will run from the Oshawa Centre to Lakeview Park until 9:15 p.m. The shuttle will return to the Oshawa Centre after the fireworks display has finished. Regular Durham Region Transit routes are also available for use.

For more information on parking, activities, and the day’s schedule, visit oshawa.ca/canadaday

