Road work begins on Ritson, King

Regional construction will affect traffic on two streets in Oshawa.

Work has begun on Ritson Road North, between Marine Street to 190 metres south of Given Road.

This work will be ongoing until July 19 (unfavourable weather conditions may influence the work schedule).

This project will see structure adjustments, concrete curb infills, granular shouldering and surface asphalt paving.

There will also be lane restrictions on King Street East (Regional Highway 2) from June 25 to 27.

The restrictions will be on westbound lanes from Grandview Street North to 40 metres east of Grandview Street North in Oshawa to repair a water main and install a hydrant.

