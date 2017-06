Members of the Ontario Regiment took part in a reenactment of the Battle of Aquino during the regimental museum’s first event of the summer season. The Aquino Weekend event included tank displays, blank fire demonstrations and exposure to a large collection of the museum’s working military vehicles. Despite the rain, hundreds of attendees arrived in droves to take in the event.

Photos by Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

