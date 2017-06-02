Suspect arrested after trying to run over police officers in Oshawa

An 18-year-old male faces numerous charges after fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle and attempting to run over pursuing officers before ending up in a ditch.

On Thursday, June 1, 2017, at approximately 10 p.m., officers from Central East Division were called to the area of Wilson Road and Taunton Road for reports of an impaired driver. The vehicle was located, and upon seeing police, the driver accelerated north on Wilson at a high rate of speed. The vehicle stopped at the dead end at Wilson and Conlin, where officers exited their cruiser in an attempt to arrest the male suspect. The suspect then attempted to run over the officers before turning east on Conlin Road and breaking a stop sign.

At this point the suspect lost control of the vehicle and ended up in a ditch. He continued attempts to drive away, but the vehicle could not gain traction. Officers were then forced to break the driver-side window to gain access to the male and he was arrested. He continued to threaten police once taken into custody.

The accused sustained minor injuries as a result of the vehicle going in the ditch. The two officers involved were not hurt.

An 18-year-old male of Attersley Drive in Oshawa, is charged with mischief/property damage under $5,000; theft of a motor vehicle; impaired operation of a motor vehicle by drug; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle; flight from police; assault with a weapon; driving without a license; uttering threats/death or bodily harm and assaulting a peace officer. He was held for a bail hearing.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact Central East Division at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 3942. Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

