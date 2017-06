Durham Region Roller Derby hosted its first bouts of women’s flat-track roller derby of the 2017 season on May 28. The local Atom Smashers came out on top over the Los Conos 153-141 and the local Drrdy Farmers, pictured, came up short in a close match against the visiting Kingston Derby Girls 169-167.

Photos by Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

