Noyon, Glenn Michael

Passed away in Oshawa on Saturday November 2nd, 2019. Loving father of Scott Noyon and his wife Tammy and Mark Noyon all of Oshawa. Grandfather of Reilly and Ashley.

Brother of Rick and Jeff and his wife Sue and Janice.

Private family funeral service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Friday.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

