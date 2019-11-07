Pollard, Katherine Marie (nee Roach)

Passed away suddenly at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Sunday November 3rd, 2019 at the age of 61. Loving mother of Melissa and Jessica. Much loved daughter of Diane and Guy Roach of Whitby. Dear sister of Laura Doherty and her husband Mark, Kevin Roach. Predeceased by her sister Joyce (surviving Jeff Howe). Loving Aunt of Robert, Brittany, Kaylynn, Kelly, Shane and Great-Aunt of Hunter.

Private family service will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday.

In memory of Katherine donations to the Multiple Sclerosis Society would be appreciated.

Messages condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

