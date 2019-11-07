Baxter, James Thomas

Passed away on Saturday November 2nd 2019 at the age of 62. Dear son of Donald Baxter and the late Doreen. Much loved Dad of Carol May and her husband Bradley, William and his wife Julie, Matthew and his wife Keri-Ann and youngest daughter Samantha. Loving grandfather of Taylor May and Addison. Loving brother of Robert and Donna. Loved uncle of Steve and Jenny.

A celebration of life reception will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home, 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Saturday November 9th from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m.

In memory of James and in lieu of flowers memorial donations to Jumpstart would be appreciated.

Messages of condolence and shared memories can be left for the family by visiting barnesmemorialfuneralhome.com

