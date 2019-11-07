Willems, Peter H

Passed away with his family by his side at Lakeridge Health Oshawa on Monday November 4th, 2019 at the age of 64. Loving father or Crystal and her husband Michael of Seagrave and Ashley of Los Angeles. Grandfather of Logan and Summer. Survived by his mother Maria, predeceased by his father Josef (2000). Dear brother of Wilma Catchpole, Martin and his wife Alice, Patricia Rivet and her partner Terry, Elizabeth Humphrey and her husband Dave, and Ken. Fondly remembered by several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at Barnes Memorial Funeral Home 5295 Thickson Rd. N. Whitby on Thursday November 7th from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church (Watford St. Brooklin) on Friday November 8th at 10:30 a.m.

Interment will follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby.

In memorial of Peter, memorial donations to the Durham Regional Cancer Centre would be appreciated.

