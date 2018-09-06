NORRIS, Robert James ‘Jim’

At Lakeridge Health in Oshawa on Monday, April 2nd, 2018. Jim, in his 74th year. Dear father of Sean Norris (Sherry) and Lisa McKee (Steve), all of London, Ontario. Loving grandfather of Daniel, Abigail, Reilley, Liam, Alexis, North and Teah. Brother of Mary Jane Mayhew and the late George Norris; fondly remembered by nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). A Celebration of Jim’s life will be held at a later date, details to follow. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

