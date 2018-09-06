LINDSAY, GERALDINE BERNICE

Unexpectedly at ReachView Village Long Term Care, Uxbridge on Friday, March 30th, 2018. Geraldine, in her 90th year. Beloved mother of James and wife Sophie of Oshawa; David and wife Grace of Bowmanville; Scott of Oshawa; Daniel and wife Elaine of Oshawa; Barbara and husband Jeff Kneteman of Alberta; Chris of Huntsville; Patrick and wife Tammy of Peterborough. Loving grandmother of Alison, Alex, Eden, Paul, Stephanie, Lindsay, Brook, James and Michael, and great-grandmother of Cybil, Jude, Alice and Alessandra. Fondly remembered sister of Gwen Epworth of Peterborough, the late Vivian Gibson and aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donations in memory of Geraldine to Denise House would be appreciated. Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

