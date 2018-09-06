BAILEY, Q.C., EARL GORDON

It is with great sadness that the Bailey family announces Earl’s passing, peacefully in his 83rd year at Lakeridge Health, Oshawa, on Friday April 6th, 2018, with his wife Jean at his side. Beloved husband of Jean (Samells) Bailey, and loving father and grandfather to Craig Bailey and wife Tricia (Shannon, Owen, Karen), Todd Bailey and wife Panagiota Dafniotis (Alexander, Victoria) and Lynn (Bailey) Carter and husband Kent (Holly, Wesley). Born in Trois Riviéres, Québec, Earl grew up in Welland, Ontario, married Jean in 1961 and settled in the Oshawa area. Besides being a devoted husband, son, brother, father, grandfather and friend, Earl practised law in Oshawa and Port Perry, was a board member of Kingsview United Church, a former Boy Scout leader, a past-president of Oshawa Little Theatre and the Westmount Kiwanis Club, and a former chairman of the Oshawa Kiwanis Music Festival. Earl was passionate about serving his community, and also found ways to give back through his love for music as a member of the Westmount Kiwanis Wanderers musical group. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Extendicare Oshawa for their compassionate and understanding care. A memorial service will be held at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Ave. E., (at Wilson Rd. N.), Oshawa (905-436-2000) on Monday May 14th, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. Visitation will be held starting at 12:00 p.m. with refreshments after the service. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages friends to consider a donation to Kingsview United Church, Parkinson Canada or the charity of their choice. Cremation arrangements entrusted to McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558). Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

