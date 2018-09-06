BERNARDES, Jose Maria

(Sergeant in Portuguese Military & Technician at Inglis Manufacturing)

Peacefully with family by his side on Monday, April 9, 2018 in his 87th year. Beloved husband of Ana for almost 60 years. Loving father of Roger Bernardes and his wife Kathy Mantas and Jose and his wife Melanie Bernardes. Devoted Avo-Papoose to Lindsay, Ryan, Seraphina, the late Angelo, and Graham. Dear brother of Amelia Bernardes, Raquel Simoes, the late Custodio Bernardo and the late Santa Bernardes. Relatives and friends are invited to attend McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King Street East, Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Saturday, April 14, 2018 from 10:00 a.m., until the time of service in the funeral home chapel at 11:00 a.m. Donations in memory of Jose to the Canadian Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Society of Durham Region would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

