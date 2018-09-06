McNAUGHT, The Reverend Robert “Bob” John Ball

(Member of Oshawa Presbytery of the United Church of Canada, Kingsview United Church, Independent Order of Odd Fellows, Kiwanis Club of Sydenham, founding member of Friars Briar)

Peacefully with family at his home in Oshawa on Friday April 13th, 2018. Rev. Bob, in his 100th year. Beloved husband of the late Gwenneth and the late Beulah. Loving father of the late Catherine Ireland (James); Jean McNaught; James McNaught (Jennifer); Elizabeth McNaught (Ben); the late Robert McNaught; Al McNaught (Cathy); Bruce McNaught (Teri). Dearly remembered by his grandchildren Gwenneth (Keith), Robbie (Kim), David (Kim), Tom (Rachel), Douglas (Roxanne), Michael (Ariella), Jonathan (Josianne), Martha (Scott), Andrew (Tricia), Erin, Daniel, Matthew (Andrea), Trevor, Cindy, Patrick, Ian, Lisa (Adam), Sara (Chad) and great-grandfather to Jenna, Ryan, Noland, Connor, Owen, Emmett, Cameron, Caitlin, Colton, Annabelle, Dawson, Rosslynn, Trevor, Fidelis (Mekhi), Kingston, Mira, Noah, Jan, Carina, Mark, Matthew, Abigail and Skyla. Predeceased by his brothers Herbert, James and Earle McNaught. Relatives and friends may call at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Monday from 2:00 to 4:00 PM and 7:00 to 9:00 PM. Funeral service will be held at Kingsview United Church, 505 Adelaide Ave. E., Oshawa on Tuesday April 17th, 2018 at 1:30 PM. Interment at Queensville Cemetery. Donations in memory of Rev. Bob to Mission and Service Fund of Kingsview United Church or Charity of Choice would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

