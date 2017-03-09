New online social housing tool launched

Those looking to get into the region’s rent-geared-to-income housing can now do so online.

The newly launched Durham Access to Social Housing (DASH) Vacancies site will allow applicants on the waiting list to see and show their interest in any current vacancies that they qualify for.

“Finding vacancies is now much easier and more accessible,” said John Connolly, the region’s director of housing services, in a news release.

“The online process allows applicants to take a more active role in selecting the accommodation that is best for them and their families.”

The new units will be posted online as they become available and stay online for a week. Applicants will only receive offers for the vacancies that they are eligible for, and the unit will be offered to the applicant highest on the waiting list.

For those that do not have a computer of their own, applicants can access a computer in the Housing Services Division’s lobby at regional headquarters, or visit any local library.

For more information on the site, including on how to apply for rent-geared-to-income housing, call the Housing Services Division at (905) 668-7711, or visit durham.ca/dash.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

