Oshawa woman wins $100k

One Oshawa woman is the lucky recipient of $100,000 after winning one of the guaranteed prizes in the Feb. 15 Lotto 6/49 draw.

“I enjoy playing the lottery,” states Deloris Tozer-Alexander in a news release announcing her win. “I purchased my winning Lotto 6/49 ticket with a Free Play. I put it in my purse and forgot all about it.”

Finding her ticket the next week, Tozer-Alexander checked her ticket and found that she had won big.

The retired Oshawa mother of three already has plans for her winnings.

“I’ve never been on vacation so I would like to take my first trip to Cuba or somewhere hot and fancy. Plus, the other day I was looking at my kitchen countertop and realized it needs to be changed. So I will be replacing it with granite and maybe doing some other fixes around the house,” she states.

“My 65th birthday is coming up in July and I will definitely be celebrating with a big party. Winning the lottery feels really good! I am able to do things now that I couldn’t before and I’m excited for what the future holds.”

