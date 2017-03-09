Fleeing drunk driver arrested

An Oshawa man is facing charges after a vehicle ended up in the front lawn of a house.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, police were called to Labrador Drive in Oshawa for a collision. According to investigators, a black pick-up truck hit a tree and landed on a garden bed in front of a residence. A male suspect was seen fleeing the scene on foot.

The DRPS K-9 Unit searched the area and later located the suspect on Harmony Road.

A 31-year-old male of Norman Crescent in Oshawa has been charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, exceeding 80mg of alcohol in 100mL of blood and fail to remain in connection with this incident.

