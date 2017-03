An Oshawa man has had his licence suspended and car impounded after being caught going well over the speed limit in Peterborough.

Officers with the Peterborough County detachment of the OPP clocked a vehicle going 166 km/h in a 100 km/h zone shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27. The vehicle, a Chrysler 300 sedan, was later pulled over.

A 22-year-old Oshawa male has been charged with stunt driving in connection with this incident.

