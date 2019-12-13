More than 1,500 vehicles stopped during Festive R.I.D.E.

Durham Police are now through the fourth week of the Festive R.I.D.E program, and have stopped more than 1,500 vehicles and charged 22 drivers with drinking and driving offences.

Officers conducted R.I.D.E. checks in Ajax, Pickering, Whitby, Oshawa, Clarington, Scugog and Brock Township with the following totals (2018 Festive R.I.D.E. stats from the fourth week are in brackets):

– 1,573 (4,157) vehicles stopped by R.I.D.E. officers

– 128 (115) people given roadside breath tests

– 10 (12) people received three, seven, or 30-day suspensions for registering in the warning range of blood alcohol content

– 139 mandatory roadside breath tests, with one person receiving a temporary suspension as a result of mandatory tests

– Two novice drivers received a three-day licence suspension

– 22 (20) people were charged with drinking and driving offences

– 31 (32) people were charged with criminal code offences

– 66 (73) people were charged with various Highway Traffic Act offences

After the fourth weeks, the Festive R.I.D.E. team has charged a total of 68 motorists for drinking and driving offences. Last year at the same time, 63 had been charged.

EAnother 56 motorists have registered a WARN on a roadside screening device and had their driver’s licence suspended for three days. Last year at the same time, 51 drivers had their licences suspended for registering a WARN.

