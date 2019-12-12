Police release new info on fatal hit and run suspect vehicle

Durham police have released new information on the suspect vehicle in a fatal hit and run in Oshawa last month.

On Nov. 22, 2019, shortly after 4 a.m., 36-year-old Christye Tingey was struck while riding her bicycle in the area of Stevenson Road and Laval Drive.

Tingey died of her injuries, and the suspect vehicle fled the scene.

Police say they have received information that the vehicle in question is an older model silver Nissan SUV.

The investigation continues, and anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Bill Scott of the Traffic Services Branch at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 5217.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca

