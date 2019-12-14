BUTTON, Faye (Maxwell)

After a long courageous battle with cancer Faye passed suddenly on Wednesday December 11, 2019 at the age of 62. She is now with her loving husband Joe in heaven. Incredible Mom of Renée Taylor and her husband Glen Stewart. The best Nana to Aiden Taylor. Devoted daughter to Eileen Maxwell and the late Max. Treasured sister of Linda (Wayne) Brinson, Gord (Karen) Maxwell and Wendy (Rick) Janozeski, Scott Maxwell and Leanda (Dave) LeVasseur. Adored by everyone she knew and will be greatly missed and fondly remembered by the Button and Maxwell family, nieces, nephews and friends. A Memorial Reception will take place at McINTOSH-ANDERSON-KELLAM FUNERAL HOME LTD., 152 King St. E., Oshawa (905-433-5558) on Wednesday December 18th, 2019 from 2 to 5 pm with words of remembrance to be held at 3 pm. Donations in memory of Faye can be made to Lakeridge Health Foundation (Cancer Centre).Online condolences can be shared at makfuneralhome.com.

