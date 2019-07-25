Missing man may be in Oshawa

Durham Region police are searching for missing man who may be in Oshawa.

Benjamin Everson, 31, of no fixed address, left the home of a family member in Uxbridge on July 11, and has not been heard from since.

It is believed Everson may have taken a bus to Oshawa. His family says it is unusual for him to lose touch with them.

Everson is described as a white male, 6’ tall, about 170 lbs., with brown hair and eyes, and is clean shaven. He was last seen carrying a backpack.

He has no access to money and his family is concerned for his well-being.

According to police, he was recently renting a room in Ajax.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, call 1-888-579-1520.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Print

