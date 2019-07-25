Latest News

Missing man may be in Oshawa

Durham Region police are searching for missing man who may be in Oshawa.

Benjamin Everson, 31, of no fixed address, left the home of a family member in Uxbridge on July 11, and has not been heard from since.

It is believed Everson may have taken a bus to Oshawa. His family says it is unusual for him to lose touch with them.

Everson is described as a white male, 6’ tall, about 170 lbs., with brown hair and eyes, and is clean shaven. He was last seen carrying a backpack.

He has no access to money and his family is concerned for his well-being.

According to police, he was recently renting a room in Ajax.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region,  call 1-888-579-1520.

 

 

