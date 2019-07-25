Teen robbed at gunpoint

Durham Police are seeking three suspects after a teen was allegedly robbed at gunpoint at the Oshawa Centre late-last month.

According to police, on June 28 at approximately 5:15 p.m., a 16-year-old male left the mall to catch a bus home.

While approaching the bus stop, the male was stopped by three black males in a black Acura.

The rear passenger pointed a firearm at the victim and demanded he hand over the shopping bags he was carrying, alsostealing his wallet in the process. The suspects then drove away, travelling eastbound on King Street.

The first suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, with long, curly hair. He was driving the vehicle.

The second suspect is described as a black male with a light complexion, with a beard, earrings, glasses and long brown hair in a ponytail. He was wearing a purple 905 Raptors ball cap and was sitting in the front passenger seat.

The third suspect is described as a black male in his early 20s, with a goatee, wearing glasses. He was sitting in the rear passenger seat, and police say pointed the handgun at the victim.

Surveillance video captured images of the black Acura, possibly a TLX model with a chrome wing on the rear bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to contact D/Cst. Shaw of the Central East Division Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2764.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

