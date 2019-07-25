Police seeking teen with ties to Oshawa and Ajax

Officers are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old female with ties to Oshawa and Ajax.

Jaden Morales was last seen at her residence in Oshawa on July 14 at approximately 2 a.m.

According to police, she has gone missing before, but generally not for this length of time. She also has ties to the Ajax area.

She is described as a black female, 5’5” tall, about 120 lbs., with a slender build, brown eyes and long, wavy black hair.

Anyone with information as to the location of Jaden is asked to contact their local police service. In Durham Region, please call 1-888-579-1520.

