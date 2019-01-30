Minor Peewee team raises money to help player

An Oshawa Minor Peewee AA team raised $390 to pay for house league hockey fees for an 11-year-old boy.

Players on the team also donated sporting equipment and money to Their Opportunity, a grassroots charity in Durham that provides low-income families with the means to enrol their children in organized sports.

They filled two minivans with equipment, and donated $20 each.

The team also competed in the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup, a charity event where teams can win to donate money, this year $100,000, to the charity of their choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

