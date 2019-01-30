Spring training is on its way

Baseball Oshawa is now offering a chance for players to attend free clinics in order to hone their skills on the diamond.

Introduction to baseball free clinics are back. The sessions at Durham College Campus Field House are open to boys and girls ages four to nine. These sessions are appropriate for beginners or those players looking to improve their skills.

There is no need to register, as they are open to the public. Bring a glove and indoor running shoes.

Instructors include Baseball Oshawa coaches and Durham College varsity baseball players.

Clinic dates include Feb. 16, Feb. 23, March 2, and March 23, all 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

For more information email info@baseballoshawa.com

