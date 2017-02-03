Marshall earns 1,000th point in sweep of Colts

Allison Marshall joined the OCAA women’s volleyball 1,000-point club on Jan. 28 in Durham College’s 3-0 victory over the Centennial Colts.

Marshall only needed eight points to reach the milestone, but finished the match with 10 kills, an ace and a block for 12 points.

She now has 1,004 between her time with the Lords and Georgian Grizzlies. From 2012 to 2015, she amassed 615 points with Georgian and, as of Saturday, has 389 points with Durham.

Helping Marshall defeat the Colts on Saturday was Shannon Dean, who finished with 13 kills, four aces and two blocks for a 19-point day.

The Lords’ victory on Sunday not only gave them their berth to the OCAA championship, but also locked up the east region title for the second straight season. With Durham defeating Algonquin in both matches this year, the Lords hold the tiebreaker, even if the Thunder were to catch them, which is mathematically possible.

Durham has three games remaining in conference play, their next being Thursday, Feb. 2 at home against the Loyalist Lancers. First serve is at 6 p.m. at the Campus Recreation and Wellness Centre.

