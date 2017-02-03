Secret shopper scam comes to Durham Region

Durham police are warning the public to beware of people saying they are looking to hire you to be a secret shopper – it could be a scam.

According to police, this fraud is a common one, and sees a company that employs people via email or text and convinces them to cash cheques that are sent to them, saying they are payment, but that some of that money has to be transferred to another account.

However, these cheques are fraudulent, with the victim on the hook for thousands of dollars for both the bounced cheque and for the money sent elsewhere.

Police are advising the public to not seek employment or try to make extra money from an individual or company that you do not know, and that a legitimate employer will not ask you to cash a cheque and then transfer part of it to another person.

If you feel you are a victim of this scam, or another fraud, lease contact police at (905) 579-1520.

