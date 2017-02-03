Have a library fine that needs to be paid? Later this month, you will be able to off that debt with some much needed food.

From Feb. 11 to 19, Oshawa Public Libraries (OPL) will be holding a food for fines program, which will allow those with library fines to pay them off with some grub. For each non-perishable food item, $2 will be taken off your overdue fines up to a maximum of $30 per library card.

OPL suggests that those wanting to bring in food can donate canned or dry pasta and pasta sauces, canned meat or fish, meat alternatives such as peanut butter, canned goods such as beans and soups, canned and powdered dairy products, canned fruits and vegetables, whole grain cereals or infant food and baby formula.

Donations will not be accepted to reduce amounts owing on lost items or costs related to lost items. Items that are expired will not be accepted.

For more information, please call Ellen Stroud at (905) 579-6111, ext. 5254.

