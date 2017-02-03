Be smart with your water use

The Region of Durham is calling on residents to do what they can to not waste water.

To help out, the region has launched its new Be Water Smart video series, which provides tips on how to easily conserve water at home.

“Conserving water helps residents to cut down on their water bills,” a news release from the region reads.

“Water conservation also helps the region to delay municipal water infrastructure projects, and allows for the efficient use of the water system and resources. Efficient water use helps preserve the environment.”

To watch this video series, please visit durham.ca/waterefficiency. You can also learn more about water conservation by calling the region’s technical support division toll free at 1-800-372-1102.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Print

