Man wanted for 2012 murder arrested

By Joel Wittnebel/The Oshawa Express

A man wanted by Durham Regional Police in connection to a 2012 murder has been arrested at Pearson International Airport.

On Friday, June 2, 2017, it was released by DRPS that with the help of the Canadian Border Services Agency they were able to apprehend 33-year-old Nabaz Delr-Ismail. Formerly living in Mississauga, it’s believed Delr-Ismail has been living in Iraq since the murder.

He is charged with second degree murder in the death of 26-year-old Kamran Ahmadbeigi of Vancouver who was shot at a residence on Stevenson Road North in Oshawa on May 25, 2012.

Delr-Ismail is one of two men wanted in connection with the murder.

Shorsh Sad “Danny” Sivan, age 31, of Mississauga remains at large. It is believed he is currently in Iraq. Canada-wide arrest warrants had been issued for both men and Sivan will remain on Interpol’s Blue Notice list.

The investigation continues. Anyone with new information is asked to contact DRP Homicide investigators Det. John Taylor (ext. 5405) or Det. Dianne Jennings (ext. 5223) at 1-888-579-1520. Anonymous information can be made to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

