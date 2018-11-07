Durham Region Police Service is on the look for a man suspected of voyeurism at a local business.

On Friday, October 19, 2018, at approximately 7:45 p.m., a female victim was utilizing the change room at the Plato Closet on King Street East in Oshawa. While the female was changing, she observed a cell phone under the door. She quickly changed and confronted the suspect. The male claimed that he didn’t understand English. Police were called but the male left the store in the company of another male.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, medium build, in his 40’s, thin moustache, wearing a grey-hooded sweater, dark pants with dark shoes. He had a Spanish accent.

Anyone with new information is asked to contact D/Cst. Whelan of the East Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1613.

Anonymous information can be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

