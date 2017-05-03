Man hunt after encounter with police

An outside agency has been called in to Oshawa to investigate after a man was left injured following an encounter with police.

The Special Investigations Unit, a civilian-led agency which investigates incidents involving police where a civilian is hurt or killed or there are allegations of sexual assault, has announced it invoked its mandate following an April 26 incident.

According to the SIU, plainclothes officers arrested a 35-year-old male in the area of Celina Street and Bruce Street in Oshawa. Because of this interaction, the man was injured and taken to hospital.

Monica Hudon, a spokesperson with SIU, tells The Oshawa Express that the male sustained facial injuries.

The reasons behind his arrest are unknown.

The SIU is asking anyone who may have information on this investigation to call the lead investigator at 1-800-787-8529. Video evidence can be uploaded through the SIU website at siu.on.ca.

