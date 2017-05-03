Man found seriously injured

A 67-year-old Oshawa man found inside an apartment building is now in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police were called to an apartment building on Simcoe Street South at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 26 after receiving a call about a male lying uncouncious in the building’s hallway. When police arrived, they found the male, who had serious injuries.

The victim was taken to hospital before being transferred to a trauma centre in Toronto.

The police are investigating this incident, and want anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Det. Hatry at 1-888-579-1520, ext. 2732.

Anonymous tips can be made to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (2477), or online at durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca. Tipsters are eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

