Help prevent water theft

The Region of Durham’s works department is asking residents to help stop water thieves.

Regional workers have installed new plastic rings on hydrants that are permitted water filling stations, and are asking residents to report those filling up at non-designated hydrants.

“Every year, thousands of litres of water are illegally taken from Durham Region fire hydrants.,” a news release from the region reads.

“Water theft has the potential to damage the fire hydrant—rendering it inoperable when it is needed during emergencies—and poses a threat to local water quality. If a hydrant doesn’t have a plastic ring and someone is taking water from it; they are stealing water.”

To report a suspected theft of water, please call 1-800-372-1102, ext. 3488, or send an email to watertheft@durham.ca. Be sure to include details on location, a company name, licence plate or a photograph if possible.

More information is available online at durham.ca/watertheft.

There is currently a hydrant-permitting program in place with the region, so companies wishing to legally take water at a cost from designated hydrant are asked to get in touch with the region. Permits can be obtained at any of the region’s depots, with contact information available at durham.ca/depots.

