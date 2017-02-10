Lords in thick of playoff race after defeating Coyotes

Five collegiate basketball teams are vying for two playoff spots and the Durham Lords are one of them.

After a 95-84 victory for the Durham College men’s team over the La Cité Coyotes, the Lords find themselves tied with Loyalist and Georgian for the sixth and final playoff spot in the OCAA east region.

St. Lawrence is only two points ahead of the trio in fifth, while Canadore is two points back of the Lords.

It was a balanced effort that earned Durham the victory as six Lords finished in double-digits. Brandon Halliburton led the way with 23 points, while Funsho Dimeji was one rebound shy of a double-double in back-to-back games, finishing with 16 points and nine boards.

